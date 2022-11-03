JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Target Price to $37.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 77,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,932. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.60.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 87.92% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $509,946.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Camping World by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Camping World by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

