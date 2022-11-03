K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.01

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.01 and last traded at C$6.07, with a volume of 96793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNT shares. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight Capital increased their price target on K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.71.

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 25.46.

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$47.68 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

