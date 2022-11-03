Kalium Lakes Limited (ASX:KLL) Insider Acquires A$19,981.84 in Stock

Kalium Lakes Limited (ASX:KLL – Get Rating) insider Simon Wandke purchased 499,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,981.84 ($12,975.22).
Kalium Lakes Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.34.
About Kalium Lakes
Read More
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Kalium Lakes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalium Lakes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.