Kava (KAVA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $442.35 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Kava has a market capitalization of $442.35 million and $28.46 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00007036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00090900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00067922 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001865 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00027071 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001380 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 312,898,234 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,443,770 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

