Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.16-$4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kellogg Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE K traded down $6.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,186,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,957. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.46. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.80.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on K. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 903,893 shares of company stock valued at $66,530,146. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after acquiring an additional 310,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,385,000 after acquiring an additional 79,732 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.