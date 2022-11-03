Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.06 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $22.96 on Thursday. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kennametal by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter worth about $209,000.

KMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

