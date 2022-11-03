Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Chairman Sells $10,560,000.00 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert James Gamgort also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

On Thursday, October 13th, Robert James Gamgort sold 92,948 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $3,533,882.96.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Robert James Gamgort sold 54,352 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,065,376.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.