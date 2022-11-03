KeyCorp Boosts Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $30.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s previous close.

MGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 2.2 %

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 25,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.