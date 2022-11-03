KeyCorp Raises FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $139.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $122.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s previous close.

FMC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.91.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $119.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.48 and its 200-day moving average is $113.42.

Institutional Trading of FMC

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.