KeyCorp Trims Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price to $98.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EMN. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $75.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.12. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,902,000 after acquiring an additional 156,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,875,000 after acquiring an additional 138,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,762,000 after acquiring an additional 63,695 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,365 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,695,000 after acquiring an additional 179,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

