Keystone Financial Group Acquires 8,050 Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 17.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,791,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after acquiring an additional 995,987 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $4,518,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 991.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 344,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 312,841 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at about $617,000. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Insider Transactions at AppHarvest

In related news, President David J. Lee sold 42,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $74,186.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,192,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. AppHarvest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,256.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

AppHarvest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.