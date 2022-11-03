Keystone Financial Group Has $376,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $319.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.46 and a 200-day moving average of $330.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.26.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

