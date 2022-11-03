Keystone Financial Group Purchases 187 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 37.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.90.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.4 %

AEP stock opened at $88.21 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.20.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.60%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

