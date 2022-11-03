Keystone Financial Group Sells 402 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Keystone Financial Group cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

