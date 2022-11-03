Keystone Financial Group Sells 948 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Keystone Financial Group reduced its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in PPL were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in PPL by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PPL Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

