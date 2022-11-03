Keystone Financial Group Takes $285,000 Position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter worth $241,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 39.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period.
Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of VFVA stock opened at $97.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.89.
