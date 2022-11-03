KILT Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $71,186,799,086,933.70 Billion (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 3rd. During the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KILT Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00003268 BTC on popular exchanges. KILT Protocol has a market capitalization of $71,186,799,086,933.70 billion and $95,879.00 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KILT Protocol

KILT Protocol’s launch date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KILT Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KILT Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

