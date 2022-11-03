Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.14

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 19073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0868 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

