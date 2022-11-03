KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

KKR & Co. Inc. has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.9 %

KKR traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.40. 24,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,247. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

