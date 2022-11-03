Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.17-$5.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on KNX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.69.
Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 1.3 %
Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.34. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29.
Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 892,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at about $27,013,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 691.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 171,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after acquiring an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.