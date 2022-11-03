Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.17-$5.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.34. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 892,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at about $27,013,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 691.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 171,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after acquiring an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

