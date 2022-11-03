Komodo Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001245 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $33.83 million and $427,099.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00248796 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00086575 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00065496 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002022 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003362 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000195 BTC.
Komodo Profile
Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,565,995 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.
Komodo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
