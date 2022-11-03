Komodo Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001245 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $33.83 million and $427,099.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00248796 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00086575 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00065496 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,565,995 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

