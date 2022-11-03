Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.98

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 9165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHG. UBS Group reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.40) to €16.10 ($16.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €38.00 ($38.00) to €19.00 ($19.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oddo Bhf lowered Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.00) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth $62,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $57,000. 14.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

