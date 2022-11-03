Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.98

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 9165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHG. UBS Group reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.40) to €16.10 ($16.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €38.00 ($38.00) to €19.00 ($19.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oddo Bhf lowered Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.00) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 4.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth $62,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $57,000. 14.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Philips (PHG)
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.