Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Gap Up to $34.26

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.26, but opened at $35.63. Kontoor Brands shares last traded at $35.10, with a volume of 1,168 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KTB. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair cut Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 7.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 552.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 81.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

