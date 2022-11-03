L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires 120 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.1% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,646.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,200,000 after acquiring an additional 399,721 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,759.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 354,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,608,000 after acquiring an additional 335,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.37.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 244,803 shares of company stock valued at $17,940,206 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $85.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,683,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.70 and a 200-day moving average of $110.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

