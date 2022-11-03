L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires 1,965 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Southern were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Price Performance

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 34,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,174. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.02. The firm has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.