L.M. Kohn & Company Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,144 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after buying an additional 47,503 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.24.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.94. 228,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,551,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.67. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.25. The stock has a market cap of $182.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.