L.M. Kohn & Company Buys 1,671 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for 0.9% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,117,000 after acquiring an additional 744,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,534 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after acquiring an additional 721,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,464,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,383,000 after buying an additional 87,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,110,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,024,000 after buying an additional 199,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 3.4 %

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 64,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,721. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.