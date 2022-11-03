L.M. Kohn & Company Has $2.61 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

L.M. Kohn & Company lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.2% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 341,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 168,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 132,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 60,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,766. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $30.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30.

