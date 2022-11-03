L.M. Kohn & Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $74.19. 17,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,695. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.32. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $81.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

