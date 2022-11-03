L.M. Kohn & Company Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,012. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.70. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.78.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

