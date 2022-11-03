L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 2,551 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.88. 160,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,627. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.97.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
