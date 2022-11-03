L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.75-$13.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.80 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.39 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.36.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $238.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,478 shares of company stock worth $11,472,458 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,218 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 290,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,103,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 280,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,810,000 after buying an additional 103,243 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,573,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

