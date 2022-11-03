Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $243.00 million-$247.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.01 million. Lantheus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$3.83 EPS.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH stock traded down $8.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.05. 3,104,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,045. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day moving average is $70.62.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Lantheus

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.80.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $33,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,893 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,558.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $33,130.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,331. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

