Lantronix (LTRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Lantronix to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Lantronix has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.
Lantronix Price Performance
Lantronix stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.88 million, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 2.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 57,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lantronix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lantronix by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lantronix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.
