Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 2,003 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ingredion by 7.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Ingredion by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 189,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 169,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Ingredion Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of INGR stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,195. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.