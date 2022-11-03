Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 399,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,902,000 after buying an additional 285,982 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kroger by 44.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

NYSE KR traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,705,967. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 31.61%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

