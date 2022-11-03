Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 138,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,591,118. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 146.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

