Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,370 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 0.5% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.3 %

BK traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,283. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.