Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,473 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Wavelength Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC now owns 48,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 539,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,434,000 after purchasing an additional 93,612 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 127,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 113.3% during the first quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

HYG stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.47. 733,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,179,082. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.68. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.40 and a twelve month high of $87.61.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

