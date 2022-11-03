Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 126.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PZA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 22,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,672. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.