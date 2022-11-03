Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $587,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.92. 128,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,460,953. The company has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a PE ratio of 98.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.53.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

