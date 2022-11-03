Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,315 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 26.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 298,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,365,762. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.60.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

