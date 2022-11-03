Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 64,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Schlumberger by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Benchmark lifted their target price on Schlumberger to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.99.

SLB stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.72. 429,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,006,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $53.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.