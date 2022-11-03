Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 133,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 15,256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 423,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 421,086 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Li-Cycle Price Performance
Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Li-Cycle Company Profile
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
