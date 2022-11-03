Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 133,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 15,256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 423,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 421,086 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Price Performance

Li-Cycle stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.12. The firm has a market cap of $984.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.