Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells $39,192.00 in Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,305,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LBRT opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.32.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

