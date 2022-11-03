Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells $650,250.00 in Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,669,114.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LBRT stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.29. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised their price target on Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

