Liberty Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:LHSIF – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 671,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,668,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
The firm has a market cap of $392.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.
Liberty Health Sciences Company Profile
Liberty Health Sciences Inc engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis in the United States. The company offers medical cannabis in the State of Florida through the Florida Department of Health, office of medical marijuana use. As of January 21, 2021, it operated 29 dispensaries in Florida.
