Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $98.04

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.04 and last traded at $101.27, with a volume of 3045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Life Storage Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Life Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

