Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $1.79

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.79, but opened at $1.90. Lilium shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 3,766 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LILM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lilium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.12.

Get Lilium alerts:

Lilium Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55.

Institutional Trading of Lilium

Lilium Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILM. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lilium by 1,114.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 4,800,934 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Lilium by 96.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 1,531,711 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Lilium by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,827,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,434,000 after buying an additional 571,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lilium by 12,089,950.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 241,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.