Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $1.79

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.79, but opened at $1.90. Lilium shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 3,766 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on LILM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lilium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.12.
Lilium Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55.
Institutional Trading of Lilium
Lilium Company Profile
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lilium (LILM)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.