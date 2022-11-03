Limestone Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LMST)

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Limestone Bancorp has a payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Limestone Bancorp to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Limestone Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMST opened at $25.23 on Thursday. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Limestone Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 60.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 67,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of personal and business banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

